16-year-old dies in Orlando crash near theme parks; second teen injured: FHP

A 16-year-old is dead and another is injured after a car crash on International Drive near the theme parks that happened just after midnight on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred on International Drive near Tanglewood Bay Drive at 12:34 a.m.

A 16-year-old driver was heading south on I-Drive in a Ford Fusion when it swerved right for unknown reasons, an incident report said. The car hit a curb and became airborne. That's when the front of the car hit a traffic sign pole, a concrete community entrance sign on Tanglewood Bay Drive and a tree.

The car then turned over onto its side, troopers said.

The passenger, a 16-year-old boy from Orlando, was ejected from the car and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver from Kissimmee was pronounced dead on the scene.

Neither teen was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the incident report said.

The crash remains under investigation.