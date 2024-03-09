16-year-old dead, two adults injured after crash on SR-417 in Orange County, troopers say

A 16-year-old boy from Orlando is dead after an SUV struck a sedan on SR-417 Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 9:00 p.m., an SUV was traveling north on SR-417, a crash report stated. A sedan was also traveling north on SR-417 before the SUV swerved into the center lane and collided with the sedan, troopers said. This caused the sedan to spin toward the paved shoulder on the east side of the roadway, according to FHP.

After the initial collision, the SUV ran off the roadway and collided with the guardrail, troopers said. It continued through the guardrail, collided with a tree, and then overturned into an embankment, according to the crash report. Both the driver, a 25-year-old Winter Garden man, and the passenger, a 16-year-old Orlando boy, were taken to the hospital where the teenager was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV sustained critical injuries, according to FHP. The driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries, troopers said.

This crash remains under investigation.



