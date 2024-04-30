Florida teachers are paid second lowest in US, report says

Teachers in Florida are paid less on average than nearly all other states in the U.S., according to a new report from the National Education Association. The report, which includes all 50 states and the District of Columbia, shows that only West Virginia ranks lower than the Sunshine State.

On average, teachers in Florida make $53,098, according to the report, which cites data from fiscal year 2022-2023. The No. 50 ranking dropped two spots from last year's No. 48 spot. California is ranked No. 1, with an average teacher salary of $95,160.

The national average is $69,544.

On the flip side, the average starting salary for teachers is just over $47,000, which puts Florida at No. 16 in the country.

The average Florida teacher salary is less than the minimum living wage of $58,970, the report says. That dollar amount references the income needed for a family of one adult and one child to have a "modest but adequate" standard of living in the most affordable metro area in 2023.

The Florida Education Association said it's concerned about the "lack of support for teachers in the state and the long-term impacts of low pay," according to a press release.

"It is unacceptable that Florida ranks so close to last in the nation for teacher pay and that the teacher shortage crisis is still not being addressed," said FEA President Andrew Spar. "Every student in Florida deserves a world class education. Every educator deserves the ability to create a better life for themselves and their loved ones. We need Florida's lawmakers to step up and take bold action and fully fund public education to ensure our students can learn and grow. Florida’s students and educators need better."

Spar also called out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, adding that public school teachers in Florida have experienced a "stagnant and declining average salary" since the governor took office.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he continues to make strides for education in Florida.

Last year, DeSantis announced a "record boost to teacher pay," and before that, said the state has invested more than $2 billion in teacher pay.

In related news, the Orange County school district and its teachers recently ratified a historic 9% pay bump.