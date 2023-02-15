15-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by car in Kissimmee, troopers say

A 15-year-old boy who was riding on a bicycle in Kissimmee Tuesday night was hit and killed by a car, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. on N John Young Parkway and Ravenwood Lane.

Troopers said the car was traveling southbound on N John Young Parkway, when the teen reportedly entered its direct path.

The teen was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The 27-year-old driver and his 23-year-old passenger were treated for minor injuries.