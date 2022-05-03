FHP: 14-year-old middle school student hit by car in Orange County

article

A 14-year-old is recovering at a local hospital after troopers say he was hit by a car near Corner Lake Middle School Tuesday morning.

A FOX 35 viewer shared photos with us from the crash site on Chuluota Road as crews with Orange County Fire Rescue airlifted the boy to an Orlando hospital.

The teen is awake and is speaking, a spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

We've reached out to Orange County Public Schools about the crash and are still waiting to hear back.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.