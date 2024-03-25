14-year-old girl reported missing from Flagler County

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing out of Flagler County.

Mia Vischio was last seen on Monday night at around 9:30 leaving her home on Wellhaven Place in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The 5-foot-3, 110-pound girl was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, black Crocs and a crossbody purse.

Anyone with information about Vischio's whereabouts is urged to contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911.