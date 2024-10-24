14-year-old shot, killed in Marion County, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was found dead Wednesday night in Marion County after reports of a shooting, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the Marion Oaks subdivision in the 15000 block of SW 48th Avenue on Wednesday night and found the boy dead, MCSO said. The boy was identified as Marshaun Jones.
Detectives are investigating the boy's death as a homicide, MCSO said.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact MCSO Detective Jason Williams at 352-369-6715.
If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call CrimeStoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). Make sure to reference tip number 24-35.
