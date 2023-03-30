13-year-old struck by car, killed while riding bike along Lake County road

A 13-year-old was killed after he was struck by a car while riding his bike along a Lake County road Thursday.

Florida Highway Patrol said a Ford F250 was traveling southbound on State Route 19. The teen was riding his bike southbound on the paved shoulder of State Road 19 when he reportedly veered into the path of the truck and was hit.

The teen died at the scene of the crash. The driver remained on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.