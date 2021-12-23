13-year-old on bike killed in hit-and-run crash; troopers looking to prove who was driving truck

While Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers took measurements along Montello Drive in Orange County, neighbors watched still trying to process the shock.

"It’s really, it’s just so heartbreaking to happen any time of year. But now?" Salvatore Greco said.

He ran out of his house Wednesday after hearing blood-curdling screams around 7:45 p.m. to find a bike on the side of the road and his neighbor clutching a child in the middle of the road yelling for help.

"We heard this morning that he passed away. Those poor people," Greco said.

Lt. Kim Montes says a 13-year-old boy riding a bicycle was the victim of a hit-and-run wreck.

"We had two friends, two boys that were going to have a sleepover and the father of one had just put air in the tires of the bicycles. They were riding down to the friend’s house and as they pulled out of the driveway and got onto the road, a Toyota (Tacoma) going westbound on Monticello struck one of the boys, actually ran him over, drug him a little bit and the bicycle and continued on westbound leaving the scene," Lt. Montes said.

That father tells FOX 35 News he was standing in his garage when his son’s best friend was hit.

The boys had only made it three houses down.

He ran to render aid to his son’s best friend.

He tells FOX 35 News that his son threw down his bike and ran after the truck that ran his best friend over.

"The pick-up truck was found a short time later in the driveway of a home about a mile from the scene," Lt. Montes said.

Investigators spoke to the owner of that truck. Now, they’re working to prove who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

FHP says this is the 25th fatal hit-and-run crash this year in Orange County.

Troopers are hoping once they process the Toyota Tacoma pick-up and their evidence they collected at the scene, they will have the evidence to make an arrest.

"We do have some video from the actual crash. It’s from a ring camera. It’s part of a criminal investigation. We can’t release it yet. It is heartbreaking. I’ve watched the video and it is heartbreaking," Lt. Montes said.

Troopers are going door-to-door along the streets they believe the truck drove down after the crash hoping to find more security camera video they can use as evidence.

If you have any information on this crime, you’re asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol.