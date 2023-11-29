13-year-old Florida girl dies after space heater sparks fire inside camper, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 13-year-old girl died Wednesday morning after a space heater sparked a fire inside a camper in north Florida, according to deputies.

The incident happened in the Cuyler area near Orbey Rhoden Road in Glen Saint Mary, which is located just over 40 miles west of Jacksonville. The Baker County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a structure fire early Wednesday, which left a camper on the property "consumed by fire."

Other occupants in the camper were able to escape without injury, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing, but a preliminary investigation revealed the fire may have started from a space heater inside the camper, deputies said. Detectives and the State Fire Marshal's Office responded to further investigate the cause of the fire.

"Sheriff Scotty Rhoden extends his heartfelt condolences to the family and asks that our community join us in praying for them," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Temperatures in Baker County were in the low 40s on Wednesday morning as a cold front swept through the state this week.

No other details were released.