122 missing, endangered Florida kids rescued in 'Operation Home for the Holidays'

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Monday morning that more than 100 missing or endangered kids in Florida have been rescued, touting it as one of the largest child-rescue missions in American history.

"Child predators, stay out of Florida. You are not welcome here," he said during a press conference alongside the US Marshals, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Department of Children and Families, and the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

Operation Home for the Holidays

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said 122 missing or endangered kids were rescued over a two-week span, part of Operation Home for the Holidays.

The operation, which included several agencies and non-government organizations, specifically targeted vulnerable youth in Orlando, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville, and Fort Myers.

By the numbers:

Operation Home for the Holidays: 2-week operation

Targeted vulnerable youth in 4 major cities

57 kids located or rescued in Tampa

14 kids located or rescued in Orlando

22 kids located or rescued in Jacksonville

29 kids located or rescued in Fort Myers

Rescues also reported in 9 states outside of Florida

Children ranged in age from 23 months to 17 years old

6 adults arrested; more arrests possible as investigations continue

"By now you should know if you come into Florida, and you want to lay a finger on our kids, if you want to prey upon them, if you want to groom them, if you want to abuse them, everybody up here is coming for you with everything we've got. We're going to lock you up for as long as possible and, where eligible for child sex battery, we will seek the death penalty." - Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier

"The United States Marshals Service is proud to stand with our partners across the state of Florida in pursuit of the safety and welfare of our children. This operation was built based upon the wants and needs of our communities. We are honored to play a leading role in answering those calls" - United States Marshal for the Middle District of Florida Bill Berger.

"By gathering critical intelligence, pursuing every lead, and working together with our federal, state, and local partners, we achieved a unified mission and delivered meaningful results—122 children and youth are now safe, and that is a victory for our entire state" - FDLE Deputy Commissioner Vaden Pollard

"Operation Home for the Holidays is a testament to what we can accomplish when we come together with urgency and shared purpose to recover Florida’s most vulnerable children." - Department of Children and Families Secretary Taylor N. Hatch

"Through collaboration with our state, federal, and local partners, we were able to locate these youth and connect them with essential services. We are grateful for this opportunity to strengthen our shared commitment to the Governor’s mission of keeping Florida’s communities safe." - Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Matthew J. Walsh