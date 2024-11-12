11-year-old missing boy found safe, had been missing since Monday morning, according to officials

article

Update:

As of 9:38 a.m. on Tuesday, 11-year-old Carmensley Paul has been found safe, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

No more information has been released at this time.

Original Story:

11-year-old Carmensley Paul was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

He was last seen in the area of Redman Street and South Orange Blossom Trail near the Lynx bus stop.

Paul was wearing a grey long sleeve sweater with black graphics, blue jeans, beige camo converse shoes, and a green backpack.

Officials are asking the public for their help. If anyone spots Paul, they are asked to call 9-1-1.