11-year-old arrested in Volusia after posting about bringing gun to DeLand Middle School, deputies say

An 11-year-old girl was arrested earlier this week in Volusia County after she allegedly made a post on social media saying she would be bringing a gun to DeLand Middle School.

FOX 35 News is choosing not to name the girl or show her face, as she is a minor.

What we know:

The Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) says the 11-year-old girl posted about bringing a gun to school in a Snapchat group chat on Tuesday. Deputies say the chat included several other sixth-graders at DeLand Middle School.

The VSO received a Fortify Tip around 9:40 p.m. and immediately started an investigation.

The girl was taken into custody overnight on two felony charges. She was transported to the Family Resource Center for processing before then going to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ).

What they're saying:

"If you have a child in Volusia County Schools, please take this opportunity to talk to them about consequences and smarter choices," the VSO said in a Facebook post about the arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.