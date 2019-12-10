11 arrested after brawl at Palm Bay high school, police say

The Melbourne Police Department says that 11 people were arrested at Palm Bay Magnet High School on Tuesday.

The fight occurred inside the school and in between classes. 11 were involved, including just one adult, who was related to one of the girls in the fight. Each girl in the fight had "back-up" friends who started going at it with each other. One of the girls who kicked off the fight "assaulted a police officer," police said.

The officer was not seriously injured and there were no serious injuries among the kids either.

FOX 35's Mike Magnoli saw a video of the incident and said that the adult and several of the involved students were trying to break up the fight.

Brevard County Schools says that the school did not go into lockdown and that the situation was handled quickly by law enforcement, who are continuing an investigation into the brawl.

Multiple fights broke out at another Central Florida high school on Tuesday. The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said that Eastside High School was put on lockdown during the incident. Between 12 to 15 students were arrested.