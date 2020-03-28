101-year-old man recovers from coronavirus, reports say

article

A 101-year-old Italian man was released from the hospital after recovering from the coronavirus.

The man, known only to the public as Mr. P, was admitted to a hospital in Rimini after coming down with the virus. He left the hospital earlier this week, USA Today reported.

Gloria Lisi, vice mayor of Rimini, told Italian news agency ANSA, "He made it. Mr. P. made it."

According to The Hill, Mr. P was born in 1919, during the Spanish flu pandemic. The virus is estimated to have killed between 30 million and 50 million people worldwide.

On Friday, Italy recorded its single biggest rise in deaths, with 969 more victims, to bring its total number of fatalities to 9,134. The country now has 86,498 cases, surpassing China to record the grim distinction of the second-most infections in the world, behind the U.S.

According to the Florida Department of Health on Saturday morning, there are more than 104,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and over 1,700 deaths.