7 haunted houses to visit in Central Florida this Halloween that won't break the bank

We're weeks away from Halloween and what better way to celebrate the spooky holiday than a visit to a haunted house? Take a tour of these haunted attractions located across Central Florida without breaking the bank:

Scream n' Stream at the Florida Mall

Dare to be spooked while in your car? Then be sure to take a tour of the drive-thru haunted house at the Florida Mall.

Tickets begin at $22 per person and include entry to a 20-minute haunted drive, an indoor scare zone with performers, dance floor, blood painting and more, as well as a streaming audio track in your vehicle.

Orlando Halloween Monster House

Check out this haunted house located at 7640 Apple Tree Circle in Orlando. It features 30+ monsters and 7+ giants.

Mortem Manor in Kissimmee

Face your fears as you venture through two floors of an old Victorian themed haunted house. The attraction includes live actors, animatronics and state-of-the-art special effects. Tickets are $18 plus tax per person. The Mortem Manor haunted house is open year round.

The Haunted Road in Orlando

Take a 30-minute drive down the Haunted Road attraction. This year, daring souls will stop at the murder sites of infamous serial killers. For those who can make it to the end, they'll be able to exit their vehicle and join the Afterlife Party.

Tickets begin at $19.99.

A Petrified Forest in Altamonte Springs

See three terrifying trails (each a 10-minute experience) of the Petrified Forest with a fury pass starting at $31.98. Outside the haunted trails, guests can also taste treats from food trucks, support local vendors, dance to the DJ and play laser tag.

Sir Henry Haunted Trail in Plant City

Check out the outdoor haunted attraction located between Orlando and Tampa. At the attraction, guests will be terrified by three interactive horror trails, two escape room games, laser tag, axe throwing food vendors and more.

Guests must watch their backs as there will be scare actors roaming around. Tickets begin at $27.

A Wicked World in Orange City

Visit the Wicked World haunted house – an attraction that boasts that its scare factor is "right up there with Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Orlando. Guests will have to escape a twisted maze while watching for spooky surprises and dangers at every turn.

Tickets are $6 for children and $12 for adults and proceeds raised will go toward charitable contributions benefiting area children and causes in the community.