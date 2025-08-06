Lake Mary Boys' Little League run ends in heartbreaker, but hope lives in Girls’ Softball Team

The Brief Lake Mary’s Little League baseball team fell 5-0 after a dramatic final-inning loss in the regional title game. The community packed into watch parties and rallied behind the team despite the heartbreak. With the boys out, all eyes now turn to Lake Mary’s girls’ softball team, still in postseason play.



The Lake Mary Little League baseball team’s World Series dreams came to a crushing end Tuesday after a dramatic late-inning collapse in the regional championship game against Irmo, South Carolina.

What we know:

The Lake Mary Boys' Little League baseball team was eliminated from regional championship contention on Tuesday after a 5-0 loss to Irmo, South Carolina.

Despite leading 4-0 heading into the final inning, Lake Mary surrendered five unanswered runs—two via walks and three on a bases-clearing hit. The loss ends their hopes of reaching the Little League World Series in Williamsport.

Meanwhile, the Lake Mary girls’ softball team remains in contention after a strong performance earlier in the day, having beaten the Northwest Region, 5-3. The team now becomes the community’s remaining shot at postseason glory.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known who the girls will play as their opponent in their name game.

The backstory:

Lake Mary’s baseball team had dominated opponents throughout the tournament and looked poised to advance. The pitching of Jacob Brown and consistent offensive efforts had given the team a reputation for strong, confident play.

What they're saying:

The team’s performance drew comparisons to past champions, with former players like 2024 LLWS winner Hunter Alexander cheering them on during a watch party back home.

"They’re a really good team. They have a lot of good players," said Alexander.

Alexander was among several fans who gathered at Friendly Confines in Lake Mary.

"All these people on this team are my friends," Alexander added. "It’s fun to see them doing what we were just doing."

What's next:

Lake Mary fans will now turn their full attention to the girls’ team as they continue their pursuit of a championship. Their next game is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m. ET. Opponent is TBA.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Little League Baseball and Softball.



