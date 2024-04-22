VIDEO: Big bear wanders inside Florida home and is scared off by homeowner

A Ring camera captured video of a big black bear that wandered inside a Volusia County home early Monday morning.

The video shows the bear sitting in the dark on the back porch of a Debary residence on Margarita Road.

Dan Alm, who shared the video with FOX 35, said the bear came in through the screen and said the animal destroyed his back gate.

Alm said he began flickering the lights on his back porch and the bear took off, which the video showed.

Alm said this was the second bear encounter on his property in a year. This one, however, was much larger than the other.

What to do if you see a bear in your neighborhood

If you see a bear in your neighborhood, clear the area, and allow the animal to find its way out. They will likely come down or out on their own when it's clear and dark.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) shared the following ways to deter the animal from coming into your neighborhood:

Bring dog food inside. The same goes for bird feeders.

If you use a grill, make sure it is cleaned. The smoke can attract bears to be curious.

Make sure your trash is secured.

Residents who are having conflicts with bears are asked to contact their local FWC office.