The 10 best vacation destinations in Florida: report
ORLANDO, Fla. - Choosing where to vacation in Florida is a challenge because there is so much to see and do!
Florida is known for having a wide range of attractions, including theme parks, beach towns, bike trails, and kayaking. Whether it's a girls' trip, family vacation or weekend getaway, the Sunshine State offers something for everyone.
From upscale shopping in Naples and exploring the historic streets of St. Augustine to surfing in Anna Maria Island and horseback riding on the beach in Amelia Island, each city in Florida offers a unique experience for every traveler – and Southern Living compiled a ranking to help you decide where to visit.
According to Southern Living, these are the 10 best cities to vacation in:
- St. Augustine
- Anna Maria Island
- Orlando
- Amelia Island
- Daytona Beach
- Key West
- Miami
- Fort Lauderdale
- Sarasota
- Naples
Click here to read the full report.