1 woman dead after Osceola County crash, FHP says

article

One woman is dead after a crash in Osceola County on Sunday.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a fatal crash occurred at 9:55 a.m. on Sunday.

They said that the crash, which occurred on Pleasant Hill Road and Rosemarie Drive, involved two vehicles.

The driver of one vehicle reportedly died at the hospital. The other driver is in serious condition.

The identity of either driver has not been released but FHP confirmed that the driver who died was a female.

This story is developing, check back for updates.