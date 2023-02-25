1 person taken to hospital following Orlando crash, fire crews say
ORLANDO - A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after a crash that happened in Orlando Saturday night.
According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the accident happened around 7:32 p.m. in the area of South Rio Grande and 24th Street.
One adult was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center as a "trauma code."
Crews said travelers can expect delays and asked people to use caution in the area.
No other details have been released.