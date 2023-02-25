Expand / Collapse search

1 person taken to hospital following Orlando crash, fire crews say

By FOX 35 News Staff
ORLANDO - A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after a crash that happened in Orlando Saturday night. 

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the accident happened around 7:32 p.m. in the area of South Rio Grande and 24th Street. 

One adult was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center as a "trauma code." 

Crews said travelers can expect delays and asked people to use caution in the area. 

No other details have been released. 