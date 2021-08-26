1 person found shot near major Orlando intersection, deputies say

article

Deputies are investigating after a person was found shot on Semoran Blvd. near East Colonial Drive in Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene just after midnight on Thursday. One person was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital.

No suspect information has been released.

Check back for further updates.