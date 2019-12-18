Expand / Collapse search

1 person dead after shooting at Winter Park apartment complex, deputies say

Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Orange County deputies say one person is dead after being shot at a Winter Park apartment complex.

According to authorities, the shooting happened Wednesday at the Winter Park Pointe Apartments on Semoran Park Drive. Deputies say, a man was found with a gunshot wound.

FOX 35's Matt Trezza reports that the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 