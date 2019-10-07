1 person dead after 4-vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), one person is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Monday morning.

They said that the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike at mile marker 272.

The crash reportedly involved multiple vehicles, including a dump truck.

FHP said that a four-door vehicle lost control for an unknown reason and traveled into another lane. It was struck by a dump truck. After this, the four-door vehicle then traveled into the path of another vehicle, being hit once again. A fourth vehicle was struck as well and hit a guardrail as a result.

One person, identified as the 40-year-old male driver of the vehicle that lost control, was said to have been pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Three lanes southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike were temporarily blocked.