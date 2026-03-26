Florida’s dry spell: Can El Niño break the 25-year drought record?

The Brief Florida is currently facing its most severe drought in over 25 years, with 100% of the state experiencing drought conditions and over 70% categorized as "Extreme" or "Exceptional." Governor Ron DeSantis issued a State of Emergency in February as many counties implemented mandatory water restrictions. While dry weather is expected to persist through April, meteorologists are hopeful that a projected strong El Niño this spring will trigger the consistent rainfall needed.



Florida is currently grappling with its most severe drought in over 25 years.

As of late March 2026, the U.S. Drought Monitor confirms a staggering statistic: 100% of the state is experiencing some level of drought. While the immediate forecast offers little relief, meteorologists are looking toward a massive shift in Pacific Ocean temperatures that could finally turn the tide this summer.

The current crisis: ‘Exceptional’ conditions

The situation has escalated rapidly this spring. Currently, over 70% of the state is under Extreme Drought conditions. Even more concerning is the emergence of "Exceptional Drought"—the highest possible classification—along the Florida-Georgia line and within Marion and Gilchrist counties.

Extreme Drought is characterized by widespread crop losses and widespread water shortages.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis put into effect a State of Emergency in February to address the impact of the drought. This was mainly caused by the multiple freezes we had as well as the dry air that continued to hold a high wildfire risk.

The backstory:

Historically, Central and South Florida typically receive nearly 70% of their annual rainfall from May through October. Once the rainy season gets going, the drought will slowly resolve itself, but it won't take just one big rain event. The drought conditions will slowly get better over the next few months as the daily rain kicks back in. But for now, it is dry, and it will stay dry at least through the month of April.

What this means for Floridians

Agriculture: Widespread crop losses and stressed livestock.

Water Supply: Significant water shortages; many counties have already implemented mandatory irrigation restrictions.

Wildfire Risk: A State of Emergency was declared by Governor Ron DeSantis in February to address the heightened threat of wildfires, fueled by dry air and freeze-damaged vegetation.

Why is it so dry?

Central and South Florida typically rely on the "rainy season" (May through October) for nearly 70% of their annual rainfall. We are currently in the depths of the annual dry season, which has been exacerbated this year by persistent high pressure and multiple cold fronts that brought drying winds rather than moisture.

Forecasts indicate that dry weather will remain the dominant trend through at least the end of April, leaving local aquifers and reservoirs at critically low levels.

The "El Niño" hope

While the short-term outlook is parched, long-range models from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are flashing a signal of hope: El Niño.

What is El Niño?

It is a climatological phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) characterized by warmer-than-average water temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. These warm waters shift atmospheric circulation patterns globally.

The Impact on Florida:

Typically, an El Niño phase transitions the weather across the Southern U.S. to be cooler and significantly wetter. While we are currently seeing the tail end of a dry La Niña influence, a "Strong El Niño" is projected to take shape this summer.

Timeline: If the transition occurs as expected, Florida could see a dramatic increase in rain trends beginning in the summer and lasting through the fall and winter months.

A Slow Road to Recovery

It is important to note that drought recovery is a marathon, not a sprint. While a strong El Niño could bring the necessary moisture, it won't happen overnight.

"The drought won't resolve with just one big rain event," experts warn. It will require a consistent return of the daily afternoon thunderstorms to slowly replenish the parched soil and deep aquifers. For now, conservation remains the priority as Florida waits for the Pacific to heat up.