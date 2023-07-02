Expand / Collapse search

1 person killed in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Daytona Beach
FOX 35 Orlando
article

FILE - Police lights.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - One person was killed following a shooting in Daytona Beach early Saturday morning, police said. 

Officers responded to the shooting that happened near 622 Clark Street at 1:46 a.m. after receiving a report of a deceased person. 

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

A person of interest has been located, but the investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released. 