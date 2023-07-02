1 person killed in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

article

One person was killed following a shooting in Daytona Beach early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting that happened near 622 Clark Street at 1:46 a.m. after receiving a report of a deceased person.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

A person of interest has been located, but the investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.