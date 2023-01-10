1 killed after car crashes into water in Altamonte Springs, officials say

One person was killed after crashing their vehicle into water at the intersection of State Road 436 and Orange Ave. in Altamonte Springs on Tuesday morning, officials said. Watch live updates in the player above.

According to Seminole County Fire Rescue, the car went into the water around 4:15 a.m. The person was pulled out of the vehicle, but has died.

Video from SKYFOX shows the vehicle flipped over and partially submerged in the water.

Altamonte Springs police are investigating.

