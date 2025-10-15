1 killed, 1 hurt in Port Orange house fire: Officials

The Brief A deadly house fire is under investigation in Port Orange, Florida. Firefighters found a home fully engulfed in flames on Wednesday morning. Two people were pulled from the home. One person has since died.



One person has died, and another person was hurt, in a house fire Wednesday morning in Port Orange, officials said.

Port Orange Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a house fire on Abby Lane around 8 a.m. and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Two people were pulled from the home, officials said, and taken to the hospital. One person has since died, officials said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details on the person who died, nor the extent of the injuries of the second person who was hurt.

The cause of the fire is also unknown and will be determined by the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office.