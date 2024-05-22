Tree worker injured in Palm Bay shooting, police say

Stream FOX 35:

A tree worker was injured in a shooting in Palm Bay on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened at around noon in the area near Malabar Road and St. Johns Heritage Parkway, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

The person, who was part of a crew hired to work on trees in the area west of Palm Bay's shooting ranges, was transported to a local hospital by helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time.

Palm Bay detectives and crime scene investigators remain on the scene to determine the origin of the bullet and what led to the shooting incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.