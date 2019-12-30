1 injured after Daytona Beach shooting, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department said that they are investigating a shooting on Wesley Street off LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach.
FOX 35 News learned one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Police received the call around 2:40 a.m. Several patrol units responded to the scene.
Wesley Street is blocked off. LPGA Boulevard traffic is unaffected.
