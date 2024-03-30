Expand / Collapse search

1 hospitalized after getting caught in rip current at New Smyrna Beach with 6 others: Officials

By Kiah Armstrong
Published  March 30, 2024 7:30pm EDT
New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - One person was rushed to the hospital after he and a group of six others ended up in a dangerous rip current at New Smyrna Beach Saturday, officials said. 

The group was in an unguarded beach area when the incident happened. 

A 20-year-old man from Brazil was brought to shore and initially unresponsive when beach safety began conducting lifesaving efforts. 

The man regained a pulse while on the way to the hospital, a spokesperson for the Volusia County Beach Safety told FOX 35. 

The six others were not transported. 