1 dead in Ormond-by-the-Sea shooting; 2 detained, deputies say

One person has been killed after a shooting at a gas station in Volusia County, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Monday at a Circle K near Ocean Shore Blvd. and Wisteria Drive in Ormond-by-the-Sea, VSO said.

A man was found dead at the scene. He has not been identified. Two people, described as "persons of interest," have been detained, VSO said.

VSO said Ocean Shore Blvd. is closed from Briggs to San Jose Drive due to the investigation.