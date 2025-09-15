Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in Ormond-by-the-Sea shooting; 2 detained, deputies say

Published  September 15, 2025 5:40pm EDT
A shooting at a Circle K gas station in Ormond-by-the-Sea has left a man dead, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Two people, described as "persons of interest," have been detained.

    • One person was killed in a shooting at a gas station in Ormond-by-the-Sea.
    • A man was found dead. Two "persons of interest" have been detained, deputies say.

ORMOND-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - One person has been killed after a shooting at a gas station in Volusia County, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Monday at a Circle K near Ocean Shore Blvd. and Wisteria Drive in Ormond-by-the-Sea, VSO said.

A man was found dead at the scene. He has not been identified. Two people, described as "persons of interest," have been detained, VSO said.

VSO said Ocean Shore Blvd. is closed from Briggs to San Jose Drive due to the investigation.

