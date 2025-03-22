1 dead in Zellwood fiery plane crash, officials say

The Brief The Orange County Fire Rescue Department (OCFRD) says one person has died in a plane crash that ended with a small fire on Saturday morning. Officials said the plane crash occurred when the plane took off from the Bob White Airstrip in Zellwood, Florida. It is currently unclear what led to the plane crash.



What we know:

Officials said they are currently on the scene of the plane crash.

Reports show the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. when the plane took off from the Bob White Airstrip in Zellwood, Florida.

Authorities said one person was on board the plane, a man in his 70s, who died in the crash.

OCFRD said the incident has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO), and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified. NTSB officials said they are leading the investigation.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what led to the plane crash.

