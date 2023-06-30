Florida deputy shoots, kills suspect in Polk County, officials say

Stream Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd's news conference at 8:30 a.m. below:

A suspect is dead after being shot by a Polk County deputy, officials announced Friday.

The shooting happened at T.S. Wilson Road and South Scenic Highway (US 17) in Frostproof.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Frostproof, Florida that left a suspect dead, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. (Credit: FOX 13 News)

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide an update during a news conference at 8:30 a.m. FOX 35 News will stream it live in the above video player when it begins.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.