1 dead, others hospitalized after crash on SR-528 in Orange County: FHP

One person is dead after a crash in Orange County Monday morning, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of State Road 528 in the area of mile marker 33 in Christmas shortly before 9 a.m.

The crash involved a van and a sedan. An occupant of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said. Multiple people were taken to the hospital following the crash. Their conditions are unknown.

Traffic is being diverted off of State Road 520 in the Christmas area.

The crash is under investigation.