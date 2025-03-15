1 dead following Orlando shooting on Curry Ford Road, police say

The Brief Police say one person was killed in an Orlando shooting that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning. Officials report the shooting took place around 2:48 a.m. on the 5700 block of Curry Ford Road. The Orlando Police Department (OPD) is asking anyone with information on the incident to reach out.



Police say one person was killed in an Orlando shooting that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning on Curry Ford Road in Orange County.

What led to the shooting?

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department (OPD) said they responded to the scene of the shooting after receiving a 911 call reporting multiple gunshots coming from a nearby parked van.

Reports show the shooting took place around 2:48 a.m. on the 5700 block of Curry Ford Road.

Officials said once they arrived at the scene they found 59-year-old Luis G. Vicente-Martinez inside his car suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

What we don't know:

The FOX 35 News team has reached out to the Orlando Police Department to learn more information on what led to the shooting.

What you can do:

The OPD is asking anyone with information on the incident to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

