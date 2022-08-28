Man found dead at Marion County home, deputies say

article

A man was found dead at a home in Citra Sunday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the home on NE 134th Place shortly before 8 a.m. in reference to an assault and found the man dead. No other details were made immediately available.

"At this time all individuals involved in the incident are accounted for. When we have further information, we will provide updates," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook.