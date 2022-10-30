1 dead, 8 hurt following shootings near FSU campus

article

One person has died, and eight other people were injured after multiple people reportedly shot into crowds Saturday night near Florida State University.

Police said just before midnight, officers were conducting crowd control at several locations along West Pensacola Street. Multiple people within the crowds began shooting at Half-Time liquors and Los Compadres.

Officers who heard the shots found a victim at the liquor store and began life rendering aid. The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

Eight other people sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Police said they saw an armed man shooting into a large crowd running towards a nearby McDonald's. Officers chased the man down, ordered verbal commands for him to drop his weapon, then subsequently shot him "in an attempt to stop the threat and prevent further individuals from being victimized," police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation.