1 dead, 3 injured in Brevard County 4-vehicle crash that blocks traffic on Beach Road: Troopers

One person is dead, and three others were injured, following a 4-vehicle crash that took place Friday morning in Brevard County. Troopers say the crash has shut down both directions of travel on Beach Road.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is currently at the scene of a deadly crash that took place around 6:24 a.m. Friday in Brevard County. The crash took place on Beach Road, east of Tutusville Road.

Troopers say the crash involved four vehicles and four people.

According to a crash report, one adult man died at the scene, and three other people were taken to the hospital.

There is currently roadblock for both directions of travel on Beach Road.

What we don't know:

The details surrounding the crash are currently unclear. Troopers say the sequence of events that led to the collision are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.