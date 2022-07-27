1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in Casselberry, police say

article

One person is dead and another is hurt following a shooting Tuesday afternoon on Sandpiper Lane in Casselberry, according to police.

Officers of the Casselberry Police Department responded to the area after a caller reported a fight in a parking lot and shots fired. Near the time officers arrived, a vehicle was seen leaving the area. A person who had been shot got out of the vehicle near Oxford Road. Police said the person was taken to a hospital but ultimately died from their injuries.

Authorities said the same vehicle was later found in the Lake Mary area after a second person who had been shot went to an emergency room.

Investigators said they have met with people who have information about the case and expect to speak with another person of interest.

An investigation is ongoing.