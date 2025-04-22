1 dead, 1 critically injured after motorcycle riders fly over wall on I-4 in Maitland: troopers

The Brief One person has died, and another is critically injured, following a double motorcycle crash where both riders flew over the wall on Interstate 4 in the Maitland area, troopers say. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the incident took place around 9:12 p.m. on Monday, April 21, on the I-4 eastbound exit ramp to Maitland Boulevard (Mile Marker 90). Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.



One person has died, and another is critically injured, following a double motorcycle crash where both riders flew over the wall on Interstate 4 in the Maitland area, troopers say.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the incident took place around 9:12 p.m. on Monday, April 21, on the I-4 eastbound exit ramp to Maitland Boulevard (Mile Marker 90).

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.

Deadly motorcycle crash

What we know:

Troopers said a 2003 motorcycle was traveling eastbound on I-4, approaching Maitland Boulevard in the outside lane, while a 2022 motorcycle was traveling next to the other.

Both riders failed to make a right curve while exiting onto Maitland Boulevard, officials said, and both traveled east of the roadway and collided with a concrete wall.

Authorities said the collision impact caused both riders to be thrown from their motorcycles and fall from the overpass. A crash report shows the riders came to a final rest in the grassy field below the overpass.

The FHP said the rider of the 2003 motorcycle, a 25-year-old woman, died at the scene of the crash. The rider of the 2022 motorcycle, a 34-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear why the two riders failed to make the turn onto Maitland Boulevard. FOX 35 is working to learn more details about the crash, including the status of the rider in the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: