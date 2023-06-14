1 dead, child injured in semi crash along I-75, FHP says

A man was killed and his passenger – a 10-year-old girl – was injured in a crash on I-75 in Gainesville early Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., troopers said a tan tractor-trailer was driving slowly on I-75 when a blue tractor-trailer crashed into its backend, causing heavy damage to both vehicles and a large diesel spill.

The 55-year-old driver of the blue vehicle died of his injuries. His 10-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ An I-75 crash near Gainesville, left one dead, and a child injured, FHP says. (Courtesy of the Alachua County Fire Department)

The driver of the tan tractor-trailer was not hurt in the crash.

Multiple lanes were blocked off following the crash as a hazmat team assisted with cleaning up the diesel spill.

An investigation of the crash is still ongoing.