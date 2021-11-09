1 arrested, 1 on the run after killing Daytona Beach man in front of his parents, say police

An accused gunman was taken into custody after a shooting in Daytona Beach.

FOX 35 News cameras were rolling as one of the two suspects, Noble Geathers, 28, was taken into custody at his home just 300 feet from the shooting.

Officers are still looking for a second person involved in the fatal incident. The victim was shot and killed right in front of his parents.

It happened on Monday at 12:27 a.m. at the Jet Set restaurant on Orange Avenue. The victim, Franky, works at the restaurant cleaning dishes. He was outside working on the family car when the two masked men came up to him. One wore a clown mask.

"Pulled the gun out, put it to his head, and shot him," said Kendrick "Kiki" Flowers.

Flowers is the owner of the restaurant. He says Franky, also known as Chico, went to the store and got into a little argument with a group of people on the way.

"Standing on the corner right there and the daddy’s car was right there, so he was standing on the corner. The people went this way," Flowers said.

Flowers said the group walked away and it seemed like the argument was nothing, but it ended up being something. Two of the men from the group turned back around and walked right up to Franky and his family. Officers say the masked men said nothing when they pulled the trigger.

"It’s horrible," Flowers said. "Chico, he doesn’t bother anybody. He worked to take care of his mother and his daddy because they don’t have a job. They live from hotel to hotel, struggling, trying to survive. Now, he’s gone at 28 years old. His life is over with."

Witnesses say the shooter then walked up to Franky’s mother, but the father pleaded for them not to shoot.

"The guy who killed him, he comes in the restaurant every day and every other day. They live right there. They come in and buy breakfast, lunch with his girlfriend and they eat," Flowers said.

Geathers appeared in Volusia County Court to face a judge Tuesday afternoon. He is being charged with first-degree murder. The judge set no bond.

Daytona Beach police are looking for the second suspect involved. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Daytona Beach police.

