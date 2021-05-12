Mobile vaccination unit opens at UCF Downtown

article

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is partnering with Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill to bring a mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit to UCF Downtown.

It will be open Wednesday, May 12, and is located on the pedestrian walkway between the UCF Parramore Garage, and the City of Orlando’s Downtown Recreation Complex.

Officials will give out Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until all doses have been administered. No appointments are needed.

Free parking will be available on the first floor of the Parramore Garage.

The unit plans to return on May 26 and June 2.