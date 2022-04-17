Orlando Weather Forecast: Chance for storms Sunday night

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?



Tonight’s forecast low: 68 degrees

Tomorrow’s forecast high: 78 degrees

Main weather threats: Clouds start increasing in the afternoon as sea breeze storms activate through this evening. Stay weather aware. There is a chance for heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning, and hail.



Thunderstorms will develop along the sea breeze Sunday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms have potential to be strong and are capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 50 mph, along with small hail, and heavy rainfall.

The rain will clear out around 11 p.m. leaving mostly cloudy skies behind.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

If you have plans to go to Walt Disney World on Monday, it will be another stormy day. Much like Sunday, it will be warm with a little less moisture. A cold front will be moving across the area Monday. The best chance for storms is 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.



Make sure. Make sure to pack an umbrella.

Advertisement



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN FLORIDA?



There will be a high chance for storms to develop offshore in the afternoon on Monday as a cold front moves towards the Atlantic coast. Rip current risk remains moderate for tomorrow. Surf remains in the 2-3' range.



LOOKING AHEAD



Monday puts Central Florida at a level 1 out of 5 for a risk of severe storms along the coast through the afternoon and evening hours. By Tuesday, high pressure dominates the area bringing clear skies and milder conditions.