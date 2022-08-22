VIDEO: Flooding rescues underway in Seagoville

A water rescue is underway on Beckett Road in Seagoville.

SKY 4 spotted rescue crews walking through the floodwaters with multiple children.

A man in a wheelchair and multiple dogs were also saved.

Today's heavy rains flooded much of North Texas, leading to hundreds of rescues throughout the day Monday.

Between 6 p.m. Sunday and 1:37 p.m. Monday Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to 195 high water incidents.

