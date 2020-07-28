Warnings issued ahead of what is likely to become Tropical Storm Isaias

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is now issuing advisories on potential cyclone nine -- an area of low-pressure east of the Windward Islands that is likely to become a stronger tropical system.

At 11 p.m., the disturbance was centered near latitude 14.6 North, longitude 59.4 West. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 25 mph (41 km/h), and this general motion with some slight reduction in forward speed is expected over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the system will move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm on Wednesday.

The NHC forecasts that it will produce heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Tropical storm conditions are likely in these areas through Thursday and a Tropical Storm warning has been issued for U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico specifically.

By the end of the week, rainfall and wind impacts could move to portions of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahamas, and Florida.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Tuesday afternoon and will provide more information about the current state of the disturbance.

Behind what could soon be 'Isaias' are two more strong tropical waves exiting Africa. Environmental conditions are marginal for additional development. However, these systems need to be watched over the next several days.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially began June 1, has since May 16 produced seven tropical storms and one hurricane. Hurricane Hanna on Saturday became the first hurricane to make landfall in Texas in July since 2008.

