Warm weather now, how long will it last?

It'll be another warm day in Central Florida, with a big drop in temperatures by the end of the week.

Winds out of the southeast will help temperatures climb to the upper 70s along the coast to around 80 degrees across interior counties.

A high rip current risk is in effect, with the greatest risk for dangerous rip currents from 11:30AM to 5:30 PM due to tidal effects.

You'll need the rain gear Tuesday and Wednesday, as a series of fronts will move over the region.

Isolated storms are possible by late afternoon Tuesday, with the rain chance remaining high (80%) on Wednesday.

Eventually winds out of the northwest on Thursday will bring down cooler, drier air.

Expect low 60s by Thursday afternoon, with overnight lows dropping down to the 30s and 40s.

The comfortable 60s will stick around through the weekend, with mostly sunny skies.