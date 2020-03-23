Warm, dry weather continues in Central Florida

The mostly sunny, dry weather pattern continues in Central Florida.

On Monday, expect afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees across the viewing area.

Along the coast, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, with low-to-mid 80s expected.

Winds will become south-southwesterly around 5 mph as we go through the afternoon.

The normal, or "average" temperature in Orlando for this time of year is 79 degrees.

For the next 7 days, temperatures will be at least 10 degrees above normal.

With a ridge of high pressure locked over the state, Florida will remain rain-free.

Due to the ongoing period of dry conditions, fire weather sensitivity will increase throughout the week.

Most afternoons will feature relative humidity values at or below 40 percent, west of Interstate-95.