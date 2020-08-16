Tropics heat up: 2 tropical waves forming as Tropical Storm Josephine and Post-Tropical Storm Kyle weaken

Two tropical waves are moving through the Atlantic.

Both waves are said to be located east of the Windward Islands.

The one closer to Africa is expected to move further south, between the Caribbean and South America. It has a ten to 30 percent chance of development. The other wave only has a 20 percent chance of development.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Josephine remains in the Atlantic but is diminishing rather quickly. Within the next 24 to 36 hours, it should weaken as shear impacts the storm. It will become a tropical wave or open low-pressure system as it curves back into the sea, not impacting the United States at all.

Post-Tropical Storm Kyle is weakening as well and is expected to reach winds of 35 mph by Monday. The area of showers is very disorganized and weakening.

The next named storms will be called Laura and Marco.

